Police warn of Apple Air Tags being used to track people

INDIANAPOLIS — Apple Air Tags can be helpful if you've lost your keys or wallet. But police are now warning people to be careful because they've received reports of Air Tags being used to follow people without them knowing it.

The quarter-sized gadget can go anywhere and connect to your phone to locate the item you can't find.

Because they're so small, the tags can also be easy to hide.

Apple is now defending its product after reports nationwide of tags getting in the wrong hands.

Social media posts going viral are claiming criminals are using Air Tags to track victims. Police said the tags can be installed anywhere on people or their belongings, for instance, in their coat, purse or on their vehicle. They've been found them in gas canisters and in a towing hitch.

"I do wonder if we can start with things such as better policing and bringing It more forward," said Santiago Torres Arias, Assistant Professor of Electric and Computer Engineering at Purdue University. "Part of the problem with these things is that they are faster than the law, in a sense. And it takes a little bit to make them a centerpiece of the security safety conversation."

Apple has designated a page for the air tags, saying it's working with law enforcement. Based on discussions, incidents of misuse are rare. It does plan to introduce new updates this year.

Those include privacy warnings and alerts, finding the tag with more precision and using sound to better alert people of the air tag.