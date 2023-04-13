Police: Suspect fires 'high-powered rifle' at officers in Kendallville

Police received a call around 7:30 p.m. reporting an active shooter in an apartment complex near Drake Road and Berry Lane.

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating gunfire at an apartment complex in Kendallville Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers got a call around 7:30 p.m. reporting an active shooter in the complex near Drake Road and Berry Lane.

Police said a suspect said to be barricaded in a second floor apartment had fired “hundreds of rounds from a high-powered rifle.”

"There's been limited exchange of gunfire between officers that have been trying to contain him and, at the same time, evacuate surrounding apartments, residences," said ISP Sgt. Brian Walker. "It is a fairly populated area and at this point, we're actively rescuing people from that immediate apartment building itself."

Authorities have asked people to avoid the area.