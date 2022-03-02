Police in standoff with armed man at Zionsville home

Officers said this is an active investigation and encouraged people to avoid the area for the next several hours.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Boone County officers responded to an incident in Zionsville Wednesday morning, where a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a gun.

Just before 5 a.m., someone called 911 and said a man was walking with a gun near Lake View and Karen drives, near West Oak Street. The person told dispatch the man pointed the gun at them before officers arrived.

When officers got to the scene, the man went inside a family member's home nearby.

A spokesperson with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said the man is the only person inside the home at this time. Officers have established a perimeter around the home to prevent the man from leaving.

Officers said this is an active investigation and encouraged people to avoid the area for the next several hours.

