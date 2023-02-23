Man reportedly fires shots during robbery at Anderson Walmart

Two people told police a man who had approached them asking for money while they loaded their car came back with a gun and robbed them.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating a reported armed robbery that ended in gunfire Thursday outside of a Walmart store.

Officers were called to the store at 2321 Charles St. just before 5 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the parking lot. After finding evidence of gunfire, the officers secured the scene and later located the victims of the alleged incident.

Those victims, an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, told investigators a man in his 20s approached them trying to sell candy, saying he needed money for his sick daughter. They gave the man some money, then moments later, as the victims continued to load groceries in their car, the man returned, this time wearing a face mask and holding a handgun.

The man demanded the victims give him all of their money. At some point during the robbery, police said multiple shots were fired and the suspect took off.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the Anderson Police Department, but a car was struck and there was broken glass due to the gunfire.

Police told 13News one person was in custody earlier Thursday evening and was being interviewed about the arrest, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation into the robbery and shooting is ongoing, police said.