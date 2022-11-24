Police: Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on east side

IMPD said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

IMPD officers were investigating a repot of shots fired when they came upon the crash near East 10th Street and North Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside the vehicle that had apparently been shot.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information at this time about a potential suspect or motive in the shooting. Police believe they may have located the shooting scene near where the crash occurred, but are still investigating.