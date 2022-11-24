x
Crime

Police: Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on east side

IMPD said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate a vehicle crash and apparent shooting at 10th and Olney streets in Indianapolis on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

IMPD officers were investigating a repot of shots fired when they came upon the crash near East 10th Street and North Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside the vehicle that had apparently been shot.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information at this time about a potential suspect or motive in the shooting. Police believe they may have located the shooting scene near where the crash occurred, but are still investigating. 

13News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

