Suspect shot by police after striking own mother with car during pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a police pursuit ended in an officer firing shots at a suspect Friday morning.

FWPD said the chase started just before 10 a.m. at Creighton Avenue and South Clinton Street when the suspect refused to pull over.

The man was then chased to Winter Street, where his mother lives. Officials said the man stopped in front of the home and exchanged something with his mother before taking off again. Police say the woman tried to go back inside when he hit her with his car.

She is expected to be okay and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police later identified the woman as 57-year-old Juanita Gray. She is facing one charge of obstruction of justice.

Officials say the man also grazed an officer with his car. Police said during the “dangerous situation created by the suspect,” one officer fired shots, hitting the man. Both the suspect and the officer are expected to be okay.

FWPD has identified the man as 38-year-old JaJuan Burley. He is charged with battery of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, disarming, resisting arrest in a vehicle, and criminal recklessness. They say narcotics charges are pending.