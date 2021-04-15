Police seize multiple guns, grams of meth, and $37K from southeast side residence

John Donough, 34, faces federal charges after police confiscated the drugs, guns and money from his residence.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center and IMPD confiscated several guns and thousands of grams of drugs while serving a search warrant last week.

On April 7, police served a search warrant at the home of John McDonough, 34, at 5626 Personality Court on the southeast side.

Inside, they found a Smith & Wesson handgun, a Charter Arms revolver, a Remington shotgun, and a Glock 17 pistol.

They also confiscated half a pound of fentanyl, a thousand grams of meth, and $37,316 dollars.

McDonough was placed under arrest.