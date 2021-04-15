Police seize multiple guns, grams of meth, and $37K from southeast side residence

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center and IMPD confiscated several guns and thousands of grams of drugs while serving a search warrant last week.
On April 7, police served a search warrant at the home of John McDonough, 34, at 5626 Personality Court on the southeast side.
Inside, they found a Smith & Wesson handgun, a Charter Arms revolver, a Remington shotgun, and a Glock 17 pistol.
They also confiscated half a pound of fentanyl, a thousand grams of meth, and $37,316 dollars.
McDonough was placed under arrest.
The ATF and US Attorney’s Office will be pursing federal charges.