Police seek man accused of breaking into west side apartment

The man is being sought by police about a month after the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are hoping to find a man accused of breaking into an apartment complex and robbing occupants last month, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred around 5:55 a.m. on March 6 in the 6200 block of Lakeview Drive. That's near 10th Street and I-465 on the west side.

MCSO said the man drove around the complex for close to an hour, then broke into a common entryway. He allegedly robbed the people inside and took off in a Black Tahoe.

Images released by MCSO show the man in a brown hoodie, but further descriptions were not given.