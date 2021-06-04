x
Crime

Police seek man accused of breaking into west side apartment

The man is being sought by police about a month after the incident.
Credit: MCSO, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
Surveillance images of a suspect in a March 6 robbery at an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are hoping to find a man accused of breaking into an apartment complex and robbing occupants last month, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. 

The incident occurred around 5:55 a.m. on March 6 in the 6200 block of Lakeview Drive. That's near 10th Street and I-465 on the west side.

MCSO said the man drove around the complex for close to an hour, then broke into a common entryway. He allegedly robbed the people inside and took off in a Black Tahoe. 

Images released by MCSO show the man in a brown hoodie, but further descriptions were not given. 

Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS. 

