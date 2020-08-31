Police searching for Shelbyville bank robber

The suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police in Shelbyville are searching for a bank robbery that hit the Fifth Third Bank on Harrison Street Monday morning.

Police were called around 9:45 a.m. and the suspect had already taken off.

The robber was wearing glasses, a gray long-haired wig, white medical mask, blue latex gloves, faded blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a dark-colored long sleeve sweat-shirt.

The suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery.