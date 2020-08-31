Police searching for Shelbyville bank robber

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police in Shelbyville are searching for a bank robbery that hit the Fifth Third Bank on Harrison Street Monday morning.
Police were called around 9:45 a.m. and the suspect had already taken off.
The robber was wearing glasses, a gray long-haired wig, white medical mask, blue latex gloves, faded blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a dark-colored long sleeve sweat-shirt.
The suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery.
Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the Fifth Third Bank, or anyone that may have seen this suspect, is urged to call Detective Jason Brown or Deputy Chief Shawn Bennett at 317.392.5118.