Police searching for missing 15-year-old from northern Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Police in Huntington County are asking for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Raelynn Pebernat was last seen Saturday morning around 8 a.m. on Center Street in Huntington.

She's described as 5’8”, 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and black high heeled boots.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for her safety because of her age and preliminary information collected by detectives.

She has been entered into a nationwide database as missing and the Sheriff’s office is working with the Fort Wayne Police Department and the National Centers for missing and exploited children. An AMBER Alert is expected.