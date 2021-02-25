Police searching for inmate who escaped Henry County Jail

Jacob Dean Vanpelt was able to escape Wednesday night. He was jailed on six drug charges.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — State Police are assisting the Henry County Sheriff's Office and New Castle Police Department in locating a New Castle man who escaped from the Henry County Jail Wednesday night.

Jacob Dean Vanpelt, 26, was able to escape along with another inmate around 9:45 p.m. according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Vanpelt and Blake Tutrow, 21, were housed in the Henry County Transition Center, which a sheriff's spokesman described as a minimum security facility for inmates who pose minimal risk.

Tutrow was captured soon after the pair ran from the building, but Vanpelt, who was jailed and charged with a number of drug-related felonies, is still on the run. He was charged Feb. 17 and was next due in court in June.

An active search is underway in New Castle.

Court records describe Vanpelt as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 158 pounds.

If you see Vanpelt, call 911.