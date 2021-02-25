Police searching for inmate who escaped in Henry Co.

Jacob Dean Vanpelt was able to escape Wednesday night. He was jailed on six drug charges.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — State Police are assisting the Henry County Sheriff's Department and New Castle Police Department in locating a New Castle man who escaped from the Henry County Jail Wednesday night.

Jacob Dean Vanpelt was able to escape along with another inmate.

The second inmate has since been caught, but Vanpelt, who was jailed and charged with a number of drug-related felonies, is still at large. He was charged Feb. 17 and was next due in court in June.

An active search is underway in New Castle.

Court records describe Vanpelt as 5'4" tall and weighing 158 pounds.

If you see Vanpelt, call 911.