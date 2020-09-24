Police searching for fugitive Johnson County meth dealer

Michael Paul Riddle, 36 of Edinburgh, was sentenced to more than 39 years in prison and is on the run.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County prosecutor is asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive meth dealer. Michael Paul Riddle, 36 of Edinburgh, was sentenced to more than 39 years in prison.

Police say Riddle was stopped in January and officers found methamphetamine and a gun and arrested Riddle. While behind bars, Riddle orchestrated a drug deal for a fellow inmate's sister to deliver meth to Riddle's wife. The jail conversations were recorded on video and that led to more charges against Riddle.

He was able to bond out of jail on Sept. 19, missed his Sept. 21 court date and has not been seen from since.

“I have a great deal of compassion for those who struggle with addiction, and will work to help them get their lives turned around. Michael Riddle is not a drug addict, he is a drug dealer who not only peddled his poison in our community while out, but continued to try and do so from behind bars,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. “Those are the kind of people we want to warehouse to keep our community safe.”