Police searching for armed and dangerous escapee who stole police vehicle during pursuit

State police say Eric King was last seen in southern Greene County, where he reportedly crashed the stolen police vehicle.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are searching for a man wanted for escape who stole a police car during a pursuit Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers and officers with the Martin County Sheriff's Office were trying to arrest 41-year-old Eric James King of Paoli for escaping home detention in Martin County.

Officers spotted King on US 231 in Daviess County, but he refused to stop and drove off in a vehicle. Police believe King's vehicle ran out of fuel and he pulled into a private drive.

Police again located King and attempted to take him into custody a second time, but he was able to gain control of a police vehicle, which he allegedly used to ram another police vehicle.

King left the scene in the stolen police vehicle, eventually crashing into a field in southern Greene County, state police said. After searching the area, officers were not able to locate the suspect.

‼️ ARMED AND DANGEROUS ‼️ *****UPDATE***** After multiple major police encounters this evening Eric was... Posted by Martin County, Indiana Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Police describe King as a 5-foot, 8-inch, 185-pound white male with brown hair and eyes, and a beard and mustache.

Anyone who spots King should not approach him, but instead call 911. Police say King should be considered to be armed and dangerous.