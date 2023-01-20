Police say 2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August

Police said the teens arrested are also responsible for arsons on Olympia Drive in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School.

Police said they are the same two teens arrested on Jan. 5, 2023, for arsons in Lafayette.

Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said he was overwhelmed when he saw the extent of the damage and this wasn't just a small-time crime.

"It's terrible," Goldsmith said. "They were driving them around, through things, around things, into each other. This is totally different from spray painting or ripping up some shrubs."

The damage was extensive and expensive. "They did a lot of damage in a short amount of time," said Sue Scott, communications coordinator for Tippecanoe Schools. "It appears the damage is going to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Police said the teens drove from the middle school and targeted the elementary school next door, taking out a soccer goal and barreling buses right through playground equipment.

"All the way over here, where they took out a basketball hoop," Scott said. "You could see debris all throughout the playground. There was even a school bus stop arm out crumpled up in the damage. It was just heartbreaking. You know, really disappointing and shocking that someone would do this."

The principal bought portable playground equipment so they'd have something to play with while the damaged equipment was repaired.

The Lafayette Police Department said the teens are also responsible for a series of arsons.

Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. Detectives shared surveillance images of two suspects in the arsons, leading to the arrests.

Five separate incidents resulted in multiple vehicles, trailers, and other property being damaged by the fires.