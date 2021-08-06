Police said man died after crashing motorcycle running from deputy

Police said the crash happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m.

MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — Police said a Delaware man died Thursday night after running from a traffic stop in Monroe County.

Police said as the 27-year-old motorcyclist drove west on State Road 45 he passed a westbound car on a double yellow line.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling around 100 mph when it hit the back of another westbound car.

Police said the man on the motorcycle had an active warrant for theft in Delaware.