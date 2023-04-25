Police reports link suspect in shooting that injured 2 IMPD officers to Lawrence shooting a week earlier

In the Lawrence incident, a man fired several shots from a rifle at businesses.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police reports show on Friday, April 14 a man came to the of 46th and Shadeland in Lawrence and fired several shots from a rifle. One business owner, who declined to go on camera, told 13News, the man was armed with two rifles and looked like he "was dressed for war."

Surveillance video captured by a nearby business shows the man parking his car around 5 p.m. and walking the area before shooting at strangers.

"He was firing at us for sure," said Josh Halstead. "Without a doubt."

Halstead was finishing his day of work when he spotted a stranger dressed in black arguing with a friend. He noticed the man was armed with two rifles.

"He was dressed like he was there to engage in a gun battle," Halstead said.

Halstead told 13News, the man backed around a corner before opening fire.

"All the sudden, he comes back around and just starts firing rounds from an assault rifle," he said. "It sounded like grenades going off and dust is kicking up and that sort of thing."

Police arrived shortly after, but the suspect is seen on security video driving behind police cruisers away from the area.

Police reports link this man as being the same suspect in a shooting six days later that injured two IMPD officers.

That man was identified as Daniel Gebrehiwit, who was killed in the shootout with police.

Halstead said he received a similar confirmation late last week.

"Everybody was on edge there for a few days," Halstead said.