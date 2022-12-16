Fort Wayne police release bodycam video of mayor's OWI arrest

Tom Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested the evening of Oct. 9.

FORT WAYNE, Ind — Fort Wayne police released body camera video Friday from the night Mayor Tom Henry was arrested for OWI.

What started out as a night out at a fundraising event landed Henry in handcuffs, booked into the Allen County Jail, and under scrutiny for the city's initial refusal to release video of the incident.

Henry said a public access counselor advised the city to release the video, despite "a long-standing position to not release police video footage."

"While I am the mayor of this great city, I am no better than any other citizen," Henry said in a news conference.

The video shows Henry leaning on a patrol car to keep his balance, and his speech is slurred. He told officers he came around a traffic circle too wide and hit the side mirror of another car.

The conversation with police started off friendly, but later turned. Once Henry realized he was being detained, he started making demands, telling officers, "You all work for me," and to drive his wife home with lights and sirens.

Officers on the scene can be heard expressing concern about losing their jobs.

"This is me getting fired," one officer said.

"Yeah, I'm right there with you. He's asked my name like three times," another said. "I'm going to get fired, and so will all of you, so it's been nice working with you."

In the end, officers read Henry his rights and took him to the Allen County Jail. His blood alcohol level was 0.152 — nearly twice the legal limit.