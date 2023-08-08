Police pursuit ends with arrest in Knightstown

A Chicago man was held on multiple preliminary charges.

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A police pursuit in Henry County Tuesday morning ended with the arrest of a Chicago man.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling Interstate 70 around 8:30 a.m. when he saw a car he believed was speeding. When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver "attempted to flee from him" and a short pursuit ensued.

The spokesperson said the driver went south on State Road 109 and into Knightstown, where the driver stopped, emerged from the car and attempted to flee on foot.

A Knightstown officer assisted in the foot chase and deployed a stun device. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Davonte Smith, was then taken into custody, police said.

Police said it was later determined that Smith was being sought in connection with a carjacking of a woman and a child in Wayne County earlier Tuesday.