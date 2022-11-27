Police: Person found dead in Lafayette alley had been shot

A person who lives nearby called police Friday afternoon.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a Lafayette alley Friday afternoon.

A Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said the victim had been shot.

A person who lives in the area of Sycamore and Green streets reported having found the body around 2 p.m.

Police haven't provided any information about the victim, nor said whether they have identified a suspect in the case. A spokesperson said the crime is believed to have been a targeted act.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after their investigation.