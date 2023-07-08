POLICE: Person shot inside Fort Wayne mall

Wayne police confirm that one person has been shot and is in stable condition. Another person is in police custody and the mall was evacuated.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Multiple police agencies are responding to Fort Wayne's Glenbrook Square Mall as they say one person was shot inside the mall Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports came in around 3:30 p.m. of a person armed inside the mall. Fort Wayne police confirm that one person has been shot and is in stable condition.

Officials say a suspect has been identified.

Police say the incident happened in front of the H&M store and moved to the back entrance of the store. Medics met the victim near the old Sears building.

Police say the mall has been evacuated and there is no danger to the public.