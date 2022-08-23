Police: Ohio man pretended to be parent, planned to kidnap child at school event

Police said Reid Duran also tried to stab an officer with a pen before an interview.

XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man has been charged for planning to kidnap a child while pretending to be a parent during a school's open house event, authorities said.

Officers were called to St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia, about 15 miles southeast of Dayton, for an unwanted person.

Arriving officers learned the man, 35-year-old Reid Duran, falsely represented himself as a parent of one of the children at the event.

Officers approached and spoke with Duran, who police said made some "concerning comments" about why he was in the school.

Duran agreed to go the division's office to talk to detectives about his behavior at the school, according to police.

Duran grabbed a pen and tried to stab an officer before the interview began, police said. The officer was not injured and Duran was arrested.

During the interview, Duran admitted he went to the school's event to try to kidnap one of the children.

The 35-year-old Fairborn man tried to escape after the interview and had to be physically restrained. He was later taken to Greene County Jail, where he is being held without bond.