Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night, police said.

The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.

Police said a man was stabbed outside the hotel. Police at the scene told 13News the man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or shared details about what led up to the stabbing.