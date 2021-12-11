Police: Man robs bank, deposits money in ATM outside

McRoberts Williams is charged with robbing a bank in Delaware, but making one stop before attempting to get away.

WILMINGTON, Del. — A California man was arrested for robbing a Delaware bank as he tried to make a deposit at the same bank's ATM.

Delaware State Police arrested 44-year-old McRoberts Williams last week after responding to a report of a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank in Wilmington on Dec. 11. Investigators say Williams approached a teller at the bank and gave her a note stating the bank was being robbed.

The teller complied with Williams' demand and gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say Williams then left the bank, but stopped at the ATM on the outside of the bank building and made a deposit.

Troopers spotted Williams walking behind a shopping center as he tried to escape and took him into custody without incident.

He was charged with felony robbery and put in jail on a $6,000 cash bond.