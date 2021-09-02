Police: Man recently arrested for mother's death connected to multiple cold case homicides in DC

Detectives from D.C. Police say they believe John Carrington is responsible for multiple homicides that have been cold cases for decades.

WASHINGTON — A man who was recently arrested for the death of his 71-year-old mother in Prince George's County has been connected to three cold case homicides in D.C. dating back as far as 1992.

Prince George's County Police arrested 53-year-old John Frederick Carrington after his mother, 71-year-old Johnetta Wormley, was found dead in her home during a welfare check Sunday.

Carrington was also charged in connection to a "domestic-related stabbing on Saturday in Clinton," and attempting to rob a gas station on Old Branch Avenue a few days later, according to police.

Now, Detectives from D.C. Police say they believe Carrington is responsible for multiple homicides that have been cold cases for decades.

The first cold case goes back to August 30, 1992, when detectives say 29-year-old Charles Boulware was stabbed to death just before 5:45 p.m. in Northwest.

The second homicide happened 15 years later on March 15, 2008, when detectives found 42-year-old Reginald Gaither shot to death in his car just before 10:30 p.m. in Northeast.

Two years later, officers discovered 25-year-old James Campbell suffering from a gunshot wound in Southeast. Campbell was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On September 1, just two days after the 19-year anniversary of Charles Boulware's death, Carrington was arrested in Southeast D.C. in connection to his mother's death.

D.C. Police Department's Homicide Branch charged Carrington with two additional counts of First Degree Murder while Armed and one count of Felony Murder for the cold cases.

Detectives have not said how they connected Carrington to the cold cases.