Police: Man arrested for Kokomo stabbing

Leonard Sims has been charged with aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in Kokomo earlier this month.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 2, officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo for a 39-year-old who arrived there with multiple lacerations to his body.

Investigators learned the man was injured in an incident that happened in the 300 block of Luke Court, near County Road 300 North and North Washington Street, on the north side of Kokomo.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued on April 6 for 42-year-old Leonard Sims for charges of aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Investigators learned that Sims left Indiana after his arrest warrant was issued. Sims was located and arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, on April 11, with assistance from the Clarksville Police Department.