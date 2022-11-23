Police looking for woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Anderson

Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday morning.

Police said 31-year-old Michael Dees was shot at 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue in an alley.

Medics transported Dees to an Anderson hospital, where he was ultimately transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.

Police said 37-year-old Britney Marling shot Dees during an altercation.