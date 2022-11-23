Police looking for woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday morning.
Police said 31-year-old Michael Dees was shot at 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue in an alley.
Medics transported Dees to an Anderson hospital, where he was ultimately transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.
Police said 37-year-old Britney Marling shot Dees during an altercation.
Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation or the whereabouts of Britney Marling to please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.