Police looking for suspect in Little Ceasars robbery on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On June 30, 2021 around 8:41 p.m., police say a male suspect entered the Little Caesars Pizza located at 4477 East 10th Street and committed a business robbery.

The suspect is described as an older male, around 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

The suspect was armed with a small black semi-automatic firearm and fled through the back door of the business with a black bag.