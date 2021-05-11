Police looking for person of interest in North Vernon death investigation

NORTH VERNON, Ind — Police in southern Indiana are looking for a man they said is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
Police said 45-year-old William “Billy” Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police said they responded to a report of a possible deceased person in the 100 block of West Walnut Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers located a person dead inside the residence. Police said residents should not approach or contact Smith.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William “Billy” Smith is asked to call Jennings County Dispatch at (812) 346-5111.