Police looking for person of interest in North Vernon death investigation

Police said residents should not approach William "Billy" Smith.

NORTH VERNON, Ind — Police in southern Indiana are looking for a man they said is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Police said 45-year-old William “Billy” Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said they responded to a report of a possible deceased person in the 100 block of West Walnut Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located a person dead inside the residence. Police said residents should not approach or contact Smith.