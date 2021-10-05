Police looking for missing Kokomo teen they said is connected to June shooting at water park

Police said Xavier Cannon has been reported as a runaway or missing person.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a teen in connection with a June shooting at Kokomo Beach.

On June 15, police found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the teen to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old from Kokomo was detained for attempt murder and a 14-year-old from Anderson was detained for aiding, inducing or causing attempt murder.

Police are also looking for 16-year-old Xavier Cannon. Police said Cannon is also facing preliminary charges of aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder.

Police said Cannon has been reported as a runaway or missing person.