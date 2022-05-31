Police looking for man who allegedly robbed bank on Indy's south side

The incident happened May 14 around 10:45 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 1420 W. Southport Road, near Bluff Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and IMPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who's accused of robbing a bank on the city's south side.

On May 14, a man walked into the Chase Bank at 1420 W. Southport Road, near Bluff Road, around 10:45 a.m. and robbed it. Police did not say how much money the man stole.

Witnesses described the suspect as approximately 40 to 50 years old with a stocky build.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or the FBI at 317-595-4000.