x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Beech Grove PD looking for shooting suspect

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Silver Bullet Bar & Grill.
Credit: Beech grove Police Department
Beech Grove police are asking for help identifying the man in the photos, who they believe is responsible for a shooting at the Silver Bullet Bar on Saturday shortly after 3 a.m.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a shooting at the Silver Bullet Bar & Grill.

The shooting happened Saturday, June 4 shortly after 3 a.m. Officers found a person shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, and was still in critical condition Wednesday.

Police released surveillance images of a possible suspect, hoping the public can help identify him.

Credit: Beech grove Police Department
Beech Grove police are asking for help identifying the man in the photos, who they believe is responsible for a shooting at the Silver Bullet Bar on Saturday shortly after 3 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo, or who has information about the shooting, should call Detective Matt Smith at the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-803-9090 or email him at Matthew.smith@beechgrove.com.

Tips may also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

MORE: Beech Grove Fire Department merges with IFD

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Anderson crash now being investigated as homicide