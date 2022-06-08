Beech Grove PD looking for shooting suspect

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Silver Bullet Bar & Grill.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a shooting at the Silver Bullet Bar & Grill.

The shooting happened Saturday, June 4 shortly after 3 a.m. Officers found a person shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, and was still in critical condition Wednesday.

Police released surveillance images of a possible suspect, hoping the public can help identify him.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo, or who has information about the shooting, should call Detective Matt Smith at the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-803-9090 or email him at Matthew.smith@beechgrove.com.