Police locate stolen fire department ATV and equipment in Greene County

The department was tipped off that the Eastern Fire Department's equipment could be found at a home in Lawrence Hollow.
Credit: Greene County Sheriff's Dept

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — The Greene County Sheriff's Department located a fire department's stolen equipment thanks to an anonymous tip.

The department was tipped off that the Eastern Fire Department's equipment could be found at a home in Lawrence Hollow. 

Deputies located Eastern Fire Department’s stolen trailer, Bobcat and all first responder equipment loaded on the Bobcat except one 16 inch light bar. 

Deputies also found a four-wheeler that was recently reported stolen along with another trailer that had been reported stolen.

Thanks to the tip, more than $30,000 worth of equipment was returned to the owners.

Police did not say if any arrests were made in recovering the equipment.

