Police locate stolen fire department ATV and equipment in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — The Greene County Sheriff's Department located a fire department's stolen equipment thanks to an anonymous tip.
The department was tipped off that the Eastern Fire Department's equipment could be found at a home in Lawrence Hollow.
Deputies located Eastern Fire Department’s stolen trailer, Bobcat and all first responder equipment loaded on the Bobcat except one 16 inch light bar.
Deputies also found a four-wheeler that was recently reported stolen along with another trailer that had been reported stolen.
Thanks to the tip, more than $30,000 worth of equipment was returned to the owners.
Police did not say if any arrests were made in recovering the equipment.