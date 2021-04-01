Police locate stolen fire department ATV and equipment in Greene County

The department was tipped off that the Eastern Fire Department's equipment could be found at a home in Lawrence Hollow.

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — The Greene County Sheriff's Department located a fire department's stolen equipment thanks to an anonymous tip.

Deputies located Eastern Fire Department’s stolen trailer, Bobcat and all first responder equipment loaded on the Bobcat except one 16 inch light bar.

Deputies also found a four-wheeler that was recently reported stolen along with another trailer that had been reported stolen.

Thanks to the tip, more than $30,000 worth of equipment was returned to the owners.