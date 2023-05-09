Police investigating stabbing, shots fired at Beech Grove fun park

After a person was stabbed at Greatimes Family Fun Park Monday, police say an argument led to shots being fired.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are investigating a stabbing and a report of shots fired at a Beech Grove business Monday night.

It all unfolded at Greatimes Family Fun Park.

Police told 13news the person who was stabbed was driven to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

Investigators say after that victim left the scene, there was an argument inside the business and shots were fired, though it is not clear at this time if the shots were fired inside or outside of the building.

No one was struck by the gunfire.