INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a deadly shooting at a Speedway gas station Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to East 10th Street and North Mitthoefer Road on a report of a person shot Aug. 31.

Officers found a wounded person and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said the person later died.