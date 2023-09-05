Police investigating shooting outside Beech Grove bowling alley

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police say someone opened fire on a group of women after an argument outside Beech Grove Bowl.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police say someone opened fire on a group of women after an argument outside Beech Grove Bowl.

"They were there to bowl, it's 2:30 in the morning. They had been waiting for a couple hours for a lane to open up, so they were hanging out in the parking lot," said Beech Grove Police Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. "They decided they didn't want to bowl any further, there was a disturbance about getting out of the parking lot."

They say two women were shot. One in the leg, the other caught a bullet fragment in the face.

Police tell 13News the suspected shooter is a man.

"I would assume probably 15-20 shots were fired," said Randy Barnhart, a manger at Beech Grove Bowl. He said he arrived minutes after the shooting and checked the building's security footage.

"Bunch of people that weren't even inside," said Barnhart. "Looks like they had started arguing and the argument turned into gun violence."

Monday evening, police say an argument at a 14-year-old's birthday party at Greatimes Family Fun Park led to a family member getting stabbed in the face.

Then the argument spilled outside, where police say the stabbing victim got into a car. Investigators say a single shot was fired from that car as it was leaving.

"Thankfully, nobody was hit with the bullet, however it struck a vehicle of someone who had nothing to do with it and it went right over the head of a small child," said Mercuri. "I'd say under the age of 10, but maybe even under the age of 8."

Police say Beech Grove Bowl and Greatimes both had off-duty police officers working security the time shots were fired.

"We're showing up on the scene and no one is stopping, and no one is listening. No one is doing anything except what they want to do," said Mercuri. "We continue to see this, an utter lack of respect for any authority."

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the incident at Greatimes.

They also tell 13News some individuals involved in the Beech Grove Bowl shooting have been arrested, but for unrelated incidents.