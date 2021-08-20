x
Crime

Police investigating report of student with gun at Seymour HS

Police stressed there was no active shooter and no injuries to report.
SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department is investigating a report of a student with a gun at the high school.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon and that lockdown was later lifted.

Officers quickly responded and are investigating the report of a student in possession of a firearm.

Police stressed there was no active shooter and no injuries to report. Police said all students and staff are safe and sheltered.

13News spoke with a staff member who answered the phone in the high school office. They told 13News  that "everyone was safe."

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available. 

