Police investigating person shot on I-65 in Indianapolis

The victim showed up to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting they believe happened on Interstate 65 early Monday morning.

Police said a man arrived at an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting happened either in downtown Indianapolis on I-65 or at the I-65/I-465 interchange on the south side of Indy.

The victim was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu at the time of the incident. The suspect is believed to have been driving a white Nissan or Ford passenger vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).