x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Police searching for 2 women connected to shooting at Paoli Walmart

They are believed to be in a red Ford Focus with license plate number ETH612.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Police want to question Bethany M. Amburgey and Allison R. Shields about a shooting at a Walmart in Paoli on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

PAOLI, Ind. — Police are looking for two women wanted for questioning in a shooting at a Paoli Walmart store Wednesday.

Both Indiana State Police and the Paoli Police Department are investigating the incident. They are looking for Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey.

Both individuals are from the New Albany area and are believed to be in a red Ford Focus with license plate number ETH612.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Sgt. Brock Werne with the Indiana State Police at 812-482-1441 or Detective Dylan McClintock with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.

Related Articles