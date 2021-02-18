Police searching for 2 women connected to shooting at Paoli Walmart

They are believed to be in a red Ford Focus with license plate number ETH612.

PAOLI, Ind. — Police are looking for two women wanted for questioning in a shooting at a Paoli Walmart store Wednesday.

Both Indiana State Police and the Paoli Police Department are investigating the incident. They are looking for Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey.

Both individuals are from the New Albany area and are believed to be in a red Ford Focus with license plate number ETH612.