Police investigating homicide at Cumberland apartment complex

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police in Cumberland are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Thursday night.

A woman called police and said she was coming home from work around 8 p.m. when she saw a person down in the parking lot of the Elmtree Apartments near East 10th Street and North German Church Road.

Officers responding to the scene discovered the person had been shot.

The victim, a man who police believe is about 20 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.