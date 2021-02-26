x
Police investigating homicide at Cumberland apartment complex

A woman returning from work at the Elmtree Apartments found a man down in the parking lot.
Credit: WTHR/Jim Johnston
Cumberland Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting at an east side apartment complex on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police in Cumberland are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Thursday night.

A woman called police and said she was coming home from work around 8 p.m. when she saw a person down in the parking lot of the Elmtree Apartments near East 10th Street and North German Church Road.

Officers responding to the scene discovered the person had been shot.

The victim, a man who police believe is about 20 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information about a suspect or potential motive at this time.

