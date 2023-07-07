Police investigating gunshots outside south Indianapolis Waffle House

INDIANAPOLIS — Security cameras captured the moment when shots rang out in the parking lot of an Indianapolis Waffle House restaurant.
The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant on Southport Road. Security cameras recorded audio of the gunshots that police say damaged the building. The police report on the incident lists four male suspects.
Thursday afternoon, windows were boarded up on the Waffle House and the front door was missing. 13News spoke with employees of the restaurant and we're now working to confirm their accounts of what happened.