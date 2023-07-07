Police investigating gunshots outside south Indianapolis Waffle House

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, damaging the outside of the restaurant.

INDIANAPOLIS — Security cameras captured the moment when shots rang out in the parking lot of an Indianapolis Waffle House restaurant.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant on Southport Road. Security cameras recorded audio of the gunshots that police say damaged the building. The police report on the incident lists four male suspects.