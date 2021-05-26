Woman killed in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's far east side Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the Amber Woods Apartments in the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive North, near Mitthoeffer Road, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police said this was isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time.
Police did not provide any information on a suspect or possible motive.
An IMPD spokesperson said this is the 103rd homicide in Indianapolis in 2021.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.