Police investigating death of man at a West Lafayette apartment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette are investigating the death of a man Tuesday.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, officers responded to the Country Villa apartment complex on a report of a possible deceased person.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male dead inside of an apartment.
The man was later identified as 28-year-old Antonio Joiner of Lafayette, who suffered from at least one gunshot wound.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.