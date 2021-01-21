Police investigating death of man at a West Lafayette apartment

Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, officers responded to the Country Villa apartment complex on a report of a possible deceased person.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette are investigating the death of a man Tuesday.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, officers responded to the Country Villa apartment complex on a report of a possible deceased person.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male dead inside of an apartment.

The man was later identified as 28-year-old Antonio Joiner of Lafayette, who suffered from at least one gunshot wound.