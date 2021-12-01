Police investigating deadly shooting in Shelby County

Officers found a 39-year-old man shot and killed. There was also a 67-year-old man injured at the home.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide from Sunday night.

Deputies were called to a home in the 11000 block of North SR 9 for a shooting around 9:40 p.m.

Officers found a 39-year-old man shot and killed. There was also a 67-year-old man injured at the home. The injured man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

In a release, police said they are not looking for anyone else who was involved.