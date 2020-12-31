Police investigating deadly double shooting in Grant County

An 18-year-old woman died and an 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for surgery. There is no update on his condition.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday night.

They were called to a shooting near 7900 East 700 South around 10:19 p.m. and found two people shot.

The names of the victims are not being released until family are notified.