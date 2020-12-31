Police investigating deadly double shooting in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday night.
They were called to a shooting near 7900 East 700 South around 10:19 p.m. and found two people shot.
An 18-year-old woman died and an 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for surgery. There is no update on his condition.
The names of the victims are not being released until family are notified.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Jason Ewer at 765-662-9836 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-237-7867.