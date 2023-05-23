Child fondling incident reported at Greenwood Little League

According to police, a father reported a man in a bathroom was touching his son's privates.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a report of a child being fondled at Greenwood Little League.

The incident was reported to police on May 20 at the South Washington Street fields, near West Main Street and South Madison Avenue.

According to a police report, a father told an officer his son had said he needed to go to the bathroom after an inning during the game, and he told him to go ahead. The father later followed and when he entered, noticed a man appearing to help a young boy with using the urinal. The father said he did not realize it was his son.

The father went to a stall and said when he called out for his son, his son answered shakily.

The father exited the stall and said he saw his son standing in front of the man. When the father asked what was happening, he said the man claimed he was helping the child with the urinal.

The father told police the man had his hands on the child's penis. The father said the man claimed he was helping the child since the "stall toilet was out of service."

The father told police he exited the bathroom with his son and tried to keep an eye on the man. He told police the man was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, red hat and khaki pants.

Officer canvassed the area but did not find the man.

Greenwood Little League sent a statement to 13News reading:

We are aware of this incident and are cooperating fully with authorities in their investigation. If you have any further questions about it, please reach out to the Greenwood Police Department. We are working on improving our facilities to ensure the safety of all people present. At this time, it is premature to talk about any security improvements because nothing has been finalized yet.

Police said there were no cameras at the field to help with the investigation.