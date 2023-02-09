Police investigating after shots were fired near Southport High School

Police said they responded to the report for shots fired in a neighborhood near the school around 3 p.m.

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Police detained several people after shots were fired near Southport High School Thursday afternoon.

In an email sent to parents, the school said they went on secure protocol, which meant no one could leave the building.

The school stressed the incident did not happen on school property and the high school had already dismissed for the day.

Police located and detained several people in a neighborhood south of the school. No injuries were reported.