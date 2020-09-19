Police are on the scene and the mall has been evacuated. LMPD has confirmed one victim has been located.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, police are on the scene of a shooting at Jefferson Mall.

LMPD says they have located one victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds. It is unknown what the status of the victim is at this time.

LMPD says additional details will be released once they become available.

CONFIRMED: One person appears to have been shot this morning around 11:00 at Jefferson Mall. Heavy police presence here, we’re working to confirm more details. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/1yEG5xBFY1 — Rose McBride (@rosemcbridetv) September 19, 2020

A tweet from Louisville Area Fire Incidents says multiple Fire and Emergency Metro Services are en-route to the scene as well as mass-casualty resources.

Shots were reported around 11 a.m. MetroSafe has confirmed that a victim has been located.

Reports of shots fired at the Jefferson Mall. Okolona Fire & EMS and Louisville Metro EMS mass-casualty resources en route.

STAY AWAY FROM THR AREA. This is an extremely dangerous situation. — Louisville Area Fire Incidents (@LouAreaFires) September 19, 2020

Louisville Area Fire Incidents says people should stay away from the area.

According to witnesses, employees inside the Dillard's ran out of the mall after a coworker said they saw a body lying in the mall's main corridor.

Jefferson Mall tweeted that, "Police are responding to an incident on the property, resulting in a temporary closure of the mall while they investigate."

Police are responding to an incident on the property, resulting in a temporary closure of the mall while they investigate. Additional information will be shared as appropriate. — Jefferson Mall (@JeffersonMall) September 19, 2020

Multiple police units are on the scene and investigating and the mall has been evacuated.

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

