Police investigate south Indianapolis shooting that wounded 2

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Fox Harbour Lane

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in an incident on Indianapolis' south side late Sunday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Fox Harbor Lane, which is near South Keystone and East Hanna avenues.

Metro police haven't released many details but said officers called to investigate the sound of gunfire found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

An IMPD spokesperson said both victims were in stable condition.

There's no word on whether police have identified a suspect in the case, nor is it known if investigators have determined a motive.