CUMBERLAND, Indiana — Police in Cumberland are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Sunday.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Wickerwood Drive.

A police department spokesperson said officers responding to a report of a shooting found a person with at least one wound to the upper torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital but their condition was not reported.